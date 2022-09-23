Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened just after noon in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road just southeast of Lockhart, investigators said.

[TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 3 hurricane | Florida deputy struck, killed by front-end loader in hit-and-run | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Deputies were in the area and heard gunshots, according to a news release. The deputies found a man in his 20s who was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information about what might have led up to the shooting or any possible suspects, only stating that it was not a random attack.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: