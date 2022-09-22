Man sent to hospital after Orange County shooting, deputies say

A man is in the the hospital after being shot Wednesday evening in Orange County, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in the the hospital after being shot Wednesday evening in Orange County, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that they responded to the 5600 block of Pine Chase Drive around 9:40 p.m. in reference to shots fired and found a man believed to be in his 20s who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to deputies.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

