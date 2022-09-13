Car stolen from woman in her 70s in Orange County carjacking, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a woman told deputies her car had been stolen, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the 11800 block of East Colonial Drive at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday after a woman in her 70s reported the carjacking.

According to deputies, the woman said a man had gotten into her car and yelled at her to get out.

Deputies said they were able to find the woman’s car and arrest the suspect, though no details have yet been released about the suspect’s identity.

