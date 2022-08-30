VIDEO: Florida Door Dash driver steals package from home, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Video taken from the front porch of a Florida home shows a Door Dash driver drop off an order and then stealing a package near the door, according to the sheriff’s officials.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Moises Rios Avila delivered food to a home in unincorporated Davenport on Aug. 21.

Video shows Avila drop off a bag of food and before he took a package that was left outside the home. While carrying the package, he walks toward his car before looking back at the camera and then running to his vehicle, the video shows.

When deputies found Avila, the sheriff’s office said he claimed it was a “prank.”

Avila was arrested on charges of burglary and petit theft.

It’s not known what was in the stolen package.

