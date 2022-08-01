Polk County deputies investigate hit-and-run crash that seriously injured 67-year-old motorcyclist

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a crash Sunday night seriously injured a 67-year-old motorcyclist in Winter Haven.

The hit-and-run crash occurred at 8:47 p.m. on K-Ville Avenue, or County Road 542, at Thornhill Road in the Winter Haven area, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the Auburndale man “sustained numerous broken bones and head trauma” and was transported to the hospital.

According to deputies, an investigation shows the victim had been driving his motorcycle west on K-Ville Avenue at the same time another driver was heading east. At the intersection with Thornhill Road, the other driver turned left, crashing into the victim.

The hit-and-run driver continued to push the motorcycle across the pavement several feet before stopping. The driver then put the vehicle in reverse and fled northbound on Thornhill Road.

Deputies described the suspected hit-and-run vehicle as being a maroon pickup truck with a lift kit, which raises the vehicle’s height. Investigators also said the front left of the truck may have damage sustained in the crash.

“There’s a man fighting for his life in the hospital because a coward hit him and then fled the scene without contacting emergency services. That’s a felony. If you think you may have seen or heard anything at all, please contact us - your tip might be the key piece of information we need to find the suspect(s) responsible for this crime. The victim and his family are in our prayers,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or submit an anonymous tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) for a possible reward.

