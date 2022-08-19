Polk County sheriff to hold news conference on wiretap drug-bust investigation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to hold a news conference Friday morning in Winter Haven about a wiretap investigation involving drug traffickers, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said several law enforcement agencies — including the Orlando Police Department, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Border Patrol — worked together to focus on taking down an extensive drug-trafficking organization.

The drug-trafficking organization was responsible for smuggling narcotics, such as methamphetamines and cocaine, from Mexico to Los Angeles, and then to Memphis and Orlando International Airport via airlines, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office stated that the organization would then transport those narcotics by ground into Polk County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the news conference will discuss evidence seized in the investigation, including “large” amounts of illegal drugs and 49 firearms.

The conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven. Check back with News 6 for updates.

