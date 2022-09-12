Escaped convict found asleep in car stolen from Orlando, troopers say

A picture provided by FHP shows Lampkin’s backpack with a copy of the video game “Grand Theft Auto V.”

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers arrested an escaped convict Monday after he was found asleep in a car that was stolen in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a New York man reported the car as stolen to the Orlando police at 4:30 a.m.

At approximately 10:39 a.m. Monday, troopers found the stolen vehicle along Interstate 75 at a rest stop in Hillsborough County, FHP stated in a release.

According to troopers, a man — later identified as Quinton Lampkin, 23 — was found sleeping in the car. Upon waking, Lampkin provided false information about himself and initially refused to get out of the vehicle before eventually complying, troopers said.

Troopers said they determined Lampkin’s identity and found out he had escaped from a Tarpon Springs Department of Corrections work detail on Sept. 5.

A picture provided by FHP shows Lampkin’s backpack with a copy of the video game “Grand Theft Auto V.”

Lampkin was arrested and faces charges for grand theft auto, providing false information, resisting without violence and for the escape warrant. Troopers said he was delivered to the Hillsborough County jail.

The owner of the stolen vehicle later came to the rest area and picked up his vehicle, which was undamaged, troopers said.

