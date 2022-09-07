Orlando police search for robber after person shot in violent carjacking

Police said they are currently searching the area of Hiawassee Road near State Road 408 after the stolen vehicle was found abandoned nearby.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are looking for the robber who shot someone during a violent carjacking Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they are currently searching the area of Hiawassee Road near State Road 408 after the stolen vehicle was found abandoned nearby. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

Northbound traffic on Hiawassee Road is shut down as of this report. Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but investigators have not said what condition they are in.

A carjacking was reported at Publix in Baldwin Park, 1600 Prospect Ave. Police confirmed to News 6 that the scene at the Publix is connected to the search for the robber along Hiawassee Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

