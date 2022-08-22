Man arrested after attempted carjacking, Daytona Beach Shores officials say

46-year-old Christopher McHaffie was arrested Sunday after trying to carjack a woman near A1A, according to Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A 46-year-old man was arrested Sunday after trying to carjack a woman near A1A, according to Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

Officers said Christopher McHaffie, 46, approached a woman as she was putting beach gear into her car in a parking lot in the 2200 block of South Atlantic Avenue.

McHaffie demanded the woman’s car and car keys, threatening to hurt her, officers said.

Officers added that both the woman and her boyfriend tried to fight off McHaffie, though the boyfriend was knocked unconscious. McHaffie then threw the woman’s car keys into the middle of A1A and fled on foot, officials said.

Minutes later, public safety officers found and arrested McHaffie, who resisted officers and caused minor injuries, according to the department.

Officers said McHaffie admitted to trying to steal the woman’s vehicle and fighting with the couple.

McHaffie is being held at Volusia County Branch Jail and faces charges for attempted carjacking, strong armed robbery, burglary, battery, resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

