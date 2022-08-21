Man who exited car after crash gets struck, killed on I-4 in Volusia County, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old Orlando man was hit and killed on Interstate 4 early Sunday morning after he exited his vehicle following a prior crash near mile marker 118 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the incident began at 1:57 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near State Road 44 after the front left tire of man’s Ford Explorer blew, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike the inside guardrail. This caused his vehicle to become partially disabled in the inside lane and median, according to a crash report.

A second vehicle – a Chevrolet Camaro driven by a 53-year-old South Daytona woman – had also been traveling eastbound on I-4 in the inside lane and struck the rear of the disabled Explorer, troopers said.

The Orlando man exited the Explorer and was struck on foot in the inside lane by a third vehicle, a Lexus driven by a 28-year-old Geneva woman, the report states.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, troopers said.

The driver of the Camaro sustained minor injuries and the driver and passenger of the Lexus were not injured and remained at the scene, according to the report.

Troopers said the fatal crash remains under investigation.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the fatal crash and not necessarily its exact location.

