VIDEO: Man arrested after attempting to drop meth under patrol car, Volusia deputies say

John Schneider was arrested Thursday evening after dropping a half-pound of meth under a patrol car and having a gram of meth in his sock, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

DELAND, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday evening after attempting to drop a half-pound of meth under a patrol car during a traffic stop, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Video released by the department shows deputies arresting the man — identified as 49-year-old John Schneider — and one deputy reaches down to find another gram of meth in Schneider’s sock.

John Schneider, 49 (left) Lee Sanberg, 49 (right)

Deputies said Schneider had just purchased the half-pound of meth outside Volusia County and was transporting the drugs to sell them out of 836 Hamilton Ave. in Orange City.

Schneider faces charges of trafficking in meth, tampering with evidence and resisting without violence. He is being held on a $511,000 bond.

Deputies said his girlfriend, 49-year-old Lee Sanberg, also faces charges for conspiracy to traffic in meth. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.

John Schneider, 49 (left) Lee Sanberg, 49 (right)

Schneider and Sanberg’s vehicle was seized afterward, according to the sheriff’s office.

