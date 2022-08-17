Flagler Beach pedestrian killed in Volusia County hit-and-run, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Flagler Beach man was killed during a hit-and-run along U.S. Highway 92 in Volusia County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 2014 Nissan Sentra was heading west along the inside lane of U.S. Highway 92 when it struck the 23-year-old, who was walking in the same lane.

The impact caused the man to be pushed into the outside lane, troopers said.

Another vehicle, a 2019 Chevy Silverado, was driving west in the outside lane of U.S. Highway 92, troopers said. The man landed in the path of the Chevy, which then ran him over, troopers added.

Troopers said they received reports that two more vehicles may have run over the man after the initial strike.

The man died on-scene, though the Chevy driver was not injured and remained at the scene, according to troopers.

Following the crash, the Nissan fled west on the highway, though it was eventually found later in the morning, troopers said.

Troopers said they are currently investigating to find the driver of the Nissan, who has yet to be found.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact FHP at (407) 737-2213 or CRIMELINE.

This crash remains under investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.

