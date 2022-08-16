Kirkman Road blocked after bicyclist dies in Orlando crash, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A bicyclist died after being involved in a crash in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 8:27 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Kirkman Road south of Washington Street.

The bicyclist involved in the crash was taken to the hospital, at which time they were pronounced dead, troopers said.

A roadblock has been set up in the southbound lanes of Kirkman Road as law enforcement investigates the crash, according to FHP.

Troopers said they do not yet have any information on the vehicle or driver suspected in this crash, and they are asking anyone with information to contact FHP at (407) 737-2213 or CRIMELINE.

The crash remains under investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.

