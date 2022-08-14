Wrong way, head-on crash kills woman, critically injures man in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old New Smyrna Beach woman died and a Pierson man was left with critical injuries Saturday night after a wrong-way crash on State Road 44 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. near Taganana Drive, as the 27-year-old man traveled westbound in the outside, eastbound lane on SR-44, troopers said.

The woman was traveling eastbound in the same lane, according to a crash report. Troopers believe the man’s sedan and the woman’s van then collided head-on because the man “was traveling the wrong way,” the report states.

Troopers said the man was hospitalized and remains there with critical injuries at the time of this report. The woman was transported to the same hospital, where she was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The fatal crash is still being investigated.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

