Child ejected in crash as Florida man fled traffic stop at 100 mph, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Multiple people, including a child, were injured late last month when a Florida man fleeing from a traffic stop in Melbourne crashed into at least five vehicles, officials said.

After two Melbourne police officers were dispatched July 25 at 5:41 p.m. regarding a possible aggravated battery with a motor vehicle, they witnessed a red Ford traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Aurora Road, east of Mosswood Drive, according to an arrest affidavit. The Ford swerved back into westbound lanes before striking a black Mercury sedan, police said.

Police said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicles. The woman driving the Mercury pulled over and spoke with police, providing the Ford driver’s nickname — Raul — and telling police the Ford driver had struck her intentionally, but the Ford itself did not stop and prompted a pursuit, the affidavit states.

The woman driving the Mercury told police she had gone looking for the man in the Ford — later identified as Dominquie Scott, 30 — to tell him to pull over near the intersection of Eau Gallie Boulevard and Wickham Road, police said.

At this time, the woman said Scott turned into her vehicle and fled, doing so several more times before both drivers stopped off of Aurora Road, at which point Scott pushed her and the two began fighting, the affidavit says.

The officer pursuing Scott stated the chase lasted around two miles and reached speeds over 100 mph. Scott eventually crashed at the intersection of Parkway Drive and North Wickham Road, causing “substantial” damage to five vehicles, police said.

During the crash, Scott, his passenger — whom police have only so far identified as a woman — and a child on the passenger’s lap were ejected from the Ford, according to the affidavit.

The child was airlifted as a trauma alert to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando, police said. Additionally, police found that Scott was driving a stolen vehicle with a permanently revoked license, the affidavit states.

Scott faces charges of aggravated battery involving domestic violence, battery with a prior conviction, aggravated child abuse, driving with a permanently revoked license, fleeing with disregard to safety causing injury or death, reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury and grand theft of a motor vehicle. All are felonies, and he is being held in the Brevard County jail on no bond.

