TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash forces lane closures on US Highway 1 in Cocoa, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning forced the closure of all northbound and some southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1 at Hillcrest Drive in Cocoa, police said.

In a Facebook post at 9:41 a.m., Cocoa police said the crash involved critical injuries and that northbound traffic was being diverted from US 1 to Forrest Avenue as traffic homicide investigators documented the scene. One southbound lane remained open, police said.

Police advised drivers to use caution near the scene, as officers were in the roadway on foot.

More information was promised to come later in the day, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

