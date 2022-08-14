86º

Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash forces lane closures on US Highway 1 in Cocoa, police say

All northbound lanes shut down at Hillcrest Drive

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Cocoa, Brevard County, Traffic

COCOA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning forced the closure of all northbound and some southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1 at Hillcrest Drive in Cocoa, police said.

In a Facebook post at 9:41 a.m., Cocoa police said the crash involved critical injuries and that northbound traffic was being diverted from US 1 to Forrest Avenue as traffic homicide investigators documented the scene. One southbound lane remained open, police said.

[TRENDING: Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary resigns, joins DeSantis reelection team | Seminole County middle school student, 13, arrested after striking resource deputy in ‘groin area,’ sheriff’s office says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police advised drivers to use caution near the scene, as officers were in the roadway on foot.

More information was promised to come later in the day, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email