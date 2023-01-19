Orlando man arrested nearly 2 years after fatal hit-and-run, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man was arrested Wednesday in connection with striking and killed a pedestrian back in 2021, an affidavit shows.

Joe Patrick Mputu, 30, is accused of being behind the wheel of the yellow Chevrolet Camaro that hit a pedestrian on East Colonial Drive near Goldenrod Road on March 19, 2021, around 1:16 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the vehicle struck the pedestrian, later identified as 22-year old Joshua Sanchez, who walked into the path of the vehicle outside a designated marked crosswalk. Troopers said the driver then fled the scene.

Damage to the Camaro, which was found at an apartment complex on North Alafaya Trail a day after the crash occurred, was consistent with a pedestrian strike, troopers said. FHP added that samples of blood taken from the pedestrian matched the swabs taken from the car.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol found the 2013 Chevy Camaro involved in a hit-and-run on Friday in Orange County. (FHP)

A witness later contacted troopers via Crimeline and said that overheard her boyfriend talking to Mputu, who said he ran over a pedestrian. According to FHP, the witness then said her boyfriend brought Mputu into their home because “he was involved in a hit and run crash and needed somewhere to stay.”

She also identified Mputu as the suspect from a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

Mputu is facing charges of fleeing the scene of a crash with death and tampering with physical evidence, since the car was found covered.

He is currently being held on a $6,000 bond.

