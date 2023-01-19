3 men, 1 teen arrested after violent Winter Springs home robbery, police say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Three men and one teen were arrested following an armed robbery in Winter Springs on Wednesday, according to the police department.

Police said they responded to an apartment along Laurel Oaks Drive after receiving reports of a robbery.

[TRENDING: Why are some streetlights turning purple across Central Florida? | Flagler Beach woman hit by car was trying to break up a fight, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Upon arrival, police found three victims in the unit, one of whom was bleeding from the mouth, an affidavit shows. According to police, there was glass and blood on the living room floor, and the apartment was in disarray.

One of the victims told police that four men — whom the victim knew as “Moody,” “Tote,” “Snap” and “K” — had come to the home unannounced and began to ransack it looking for drugs, police said.

After going through the victim’s bedroom, “Tote” struck the victim in the face and threatened him with a gun, according to the affidavit. One of the other victims told police that “K” — later identified as Kashif Moore, 21 — had forced him to send over all of the money on his phone through Cash App to Moore.

The four men continued to trash the home as they searched through the unit, ultimately taking an iPhone, laptop and PlayStation 4, police said.

While Winter Springs police were at the apartment, Oviedo police were out with a vehicle related to a robbery at 1124 Shaffer Trail, the affidavit says.

Police said the vehicle had six males inside, including Moore; Xavier Moody, 22; Leeshawn Rouse, 21; and a 17-year-old. The four were identified as those involved in the robbery, according to police.

In addition, the teen was found with a gun with blood on the barrel, and he also had blood on his hands, police said.

Police stated that in the vehicle, they found another gun, several cell phones, a laptop, a PlayStation 4, Florida licenses, a bag of raw marijuana and bank cards belonging to two of the victims at the Winter Springs apartment.

Moore and Rouse face charges of robbery with a firearm, armed burglary, larceny and battery. They are held on no bond.

Moody faces charges of reckless driving, fleeing from police and driving with a suspended license. He is held on $6,000 bond.

Records regarding any possible charges against the teen have not yet been made available.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: