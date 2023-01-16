19-year-old woman facing charges in boyfriend’s death after attempted robbery gone wrong, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old woman is facing a second degree felony murder charge after her boyfriend was killed when they tried to rob a residence together, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said Kaylee Grigsbyleinum and her boyfriend 21-year-old Devyn Strickland planned to rob a resident on Shady Place in Daytona Beach on Jan. 11.

While inside the residence on Shady Place, police said Strickland was stabbed in self-defense by the resident before fleeing the scene with Grigsbyleinum.

According to a Daytona Beach police press release, officers were dispatched to the residence after the “report of a person shot” at 12:52 a.m.

Police said that Strickland and Grigsbyleinum were located in the area, and Strickland was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

