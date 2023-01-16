Viewers share their SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch photos

ORLANDO, Fla. – With a spectacular sunset launch, SpaceX sent its Falcon Heavy on a mission for the U.S. military, carrying a pair of communications satellites into orbit.

Images shared on social media from Central Florida and as far away as North Carolina showed the beauty of the rocket after it blasted off from Launch Complex 39A on the Space Coast.

The Falcon Heavy, which is SpaceX’s most powerful rocket, was last launched in November. The same side boosters used in that mission were used in Sunday’s launch.

Photo by Michael Lafaver as seen from Orlando. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Photo by Bobby Coker as seen from Flagler Beach (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Photo by Mike Ostrander at Melbourne Beach (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Falcon heavy launch from Oviedo (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

From Mark Moore in Sunset Beach, NC (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

From Justin Warmoth (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Photo by Austin Marks, as seen from Oak Island, NC (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Photo by Austin Marks, as seen from Oak Island, NC (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Photo by Rania Peet, taken in Hatteras, NC (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Photo by Bridgett Ellison (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Photo by Evelinda Andujar-Lindy as seen from Casselberry (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

