‘We heard screaming:’ Witnesses, neighbors look for answers after woman dies in domestic altercation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two witnesses are sharing the terrifying moments of a domestic altercation between their neighbors after one woman was found unresponsive and later died.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said one man has been “apprehended” after fleeing the area where a woman in her 40′s was found unresponsive in the 3300 block of Royal Street in Orange County.

The woman later died at a nearby hospital.

[TRENDING: Fire at gated community in Longwood hurts 1, Seminole firefighters say | Suspects in stolen SUV flee Polk deputies into Osceola County, cause fatal crash, sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider]

The man, described as in his 50s, attempted to flee from the scene and is considered a suspect in the woman’s death, according to the sheriff’s office.

“When they told us she had passed away, it was definitely shocking,” Erika Ponce said. “I didn’t think that was going to be the outcome.”

Orange County deputies responded to the area around 9:54 p.m. Saturday night.

Ponce and her boyfriend, Tyler Mozo spoke with News 6 and described some scary moments, saying they witnessed the altercation between their neighbors on Royal Street before deputies arrived.

“So there is no screaming at the door, and they are already there by the door,” said Ponce as she shared video from her Ring doorbell camera.

In the first video you see Mozo go out to greet a friend that was attending a party held by the couple, but then stops once he reaches the sidewalk.

Mozo said, “We heard screaming from the house across the street some sort of argument between two people, and before anybody came out we heard it from inside the home.”

Mozo said that’s when Ponce and another friend come outside after the man and woman take their argument from inside to a white van parked in front of the home they were arguing in.

In another Ring video, you can see movement where the pair was said to be located, with Ponce and a friend watching briefly.

Ponce then takes over telling what they saw, and says at that time there were no words or shouting from the pair, just a physical altercation.

Ponce said, “I went inside, and my friend stayed out there and saw that he had got in the car and started driving with the woman hanging on to him outside of the vehicle.”

When the friend comes inside Ponce said the friend then started urging anyone to call 911. Ponce said deputies arrived a moment later.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office said while they found the woman, the man said to be in his 50′s was gone.

Deputies do not say how the woman died, but say they later “apprehended” the man she was arguing with.

Ponce and Mozo say they still have questions about what happened and say they are still concerned.

“I saw a boy, I don’t know maybe teenager age, like out there crying; it just seemed really ugly. So yeah, like I hope there is somebody who can be with him and take care of him,” Mozo said.

At this time, the names of the man and woman have not been released.

News 6 is asking Orange County Sheriff’s Office what charges the man involved in this incident is facing, if any.

This is a developing story.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the scene and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: