2 arrested months after man found shot to death outside abandoned Orange County home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were arrested months after a man was found shot to death outside an abandoned Orange County home.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Nailah Ascencio-Donjoie, 19, and Justice Hazael Fort, 22, were taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting on Oct. 27.

Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Rio Lane and found Anthony Nixon, 28, shot to death.

Ascencio-Donjoie and Fort face charges of second-degree murder.

Details of what led up to the shooting have not been released.

