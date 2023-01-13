‘Help solve a murder:’ Deputies release video of fatal shooting outside Orange County bar

ORLANDO, Fla. – Video in the homicide of a 39-year-old man was released Friday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which is seeking help solving the case.

Deputies said Etson Faustin, a husband, father and businessman, was shot to death Dec. 30 outside a bar on Southland Boulevard near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Sand Lake Road.

The sheriff’s office tweeted video of the shooting, posting, “If you have any information about the murder of Etson Faustin, contact Det. Fabian Ramirez at 407-254-7000 ext. 70540.”

Another man was wounded in the shooting, but his condition has not been released.

In the video, recorded on security cameras, deputies highlight a man wearing an orange shirt who walks into the bar.

“I think that he might be involved in some way,” text written by the sheriff’s office reads as the video plays.

About 30 minutes later, the man leaves the establishment and gets into a parked vehicle, believed to be a black two-door Honda Accord, in the parking lot.

At the same time, two other men can be seen kneeling behind some bushes.

“One of those individuals is going to be my murderer,” text over the video reads.

Orange County deputies investigate a homicide. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

The man wearing the orange shirt turns his car on but then lifts the hood and appears to check something, the video shows.

Sheriff’s officials tweeted that the man may have been observing the actions of others in the bar and set them up to be robbed.

As Faustin and the other man leave the bar, deputies believe the man in orange closed his hood to alert the men by the bushes.

A masked gunman, one of the two hiding in the bushes, then approaches the duo.

“(The victims) give him the bag and throw it on the floor. They surrender it,” deputies said in the tweet. “And they still get shot. Both of them get shot.”

The video then says the gunman is “a murderer and he needs to be caught.”

