Fake cop arrested in Osceola County after stealing man’s jewlery, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested just over a month after pretending to be a police officer and stealing an older man’s jewelry, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

James Troy Davis was arrested on Thursday after the Dec. 7 robbery at a 7-Eleven gas station in Kissimmee.

James Troy Davis (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

According to deputies, Davis approached an older man pumping gas in his car and offered to help him fill his vehicle. Afterward, Davis told the victim to park near the building.

The victim told deputies Davis flashed patrol lights from his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Davis told the victim he was wearing stolen jewelry and had to turn it over to Davis, according to officials.

The victim gave his jewelry to Davis and was told it would be returned to him once it is confirmed to be not stolen, deputies said.

Davis faces charges of robbery, impersonating a law enforcement officer and false imprisonment.

