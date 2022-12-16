Osceola deputies seek man suspected of impersonating officer, stealing jewelry from senior

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of impersonating a police officer, threatening to arrest a senior and stealing his jewelry at a gas station last week.

According to deputies, the incident unfolded around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at a Kissimmee 7-Eleven located at 4748 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

A senior man advised deputies that an unknown man, about 40 or 50 years old, assisted him in filling his vehicle with gas before telling the victim he was a police officer, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the suspected thief “told the victim that he looked too tired to drive, and directed him to park in one of the parking spots in front of the (7-Eleven).”

The subject’s vehicle then began to flash what the victim believed to be patrol lights, sheriff’s officials said. The man proceeded to accuse the victim of wearing stolen jewelry and threatened to arrest him if he didn’t turn it over, according to deputies.

Deputies said the man then took the jewelry from the senior, snapped a photo of his driver’s license and claimed he would return the jewelry in an hour if it was determined it wasn’t stolen. According to the sheriff’s office, the man never returned the jewelry.

Video surveillance shows the suspected thief with a “black button-up shirt and dark-colored pants driving a black pickup truck, which appeared to have white and yellow flashing lights on the grill.”

Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the man pictured above is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222.

