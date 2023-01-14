Orange County fire line damaged in car crash sprays cars passing by

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A fire line was damaged Thursday after a car crash, according to OUC officials.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire line damaged in a car crash on Friday let loose a spray of water on passer-by vehicles, according to the Orlando Utilities Commission.

The line let loose a shower of water over the roadway along Hiawassee Road near Silver Springs Road, pictures show.

The fire line sprayed cars passing by along Hiawassee Road on Thursday.

OUC officials told News 6 the line was damaged on commercial private property, though there was no impact on OUC water and no water main break.

Damaged fire line along Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road

According to OUC, crews were eventually able to secure the line valve.

Crews work near damaged fire line as water sprays down from overhead.

