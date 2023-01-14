Orange County fire line damaged in car crash sprays cars passing by

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire line damaged in a car crash on Friday let loose a spray of water on passer-by vehicles, according to the Orlando Utilities Commission.
The line let loose a shower of water over the roadway along Hiawassee Road near Silver Springs Road, pictures show.
[TRENDING: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee announces opening date | Woman found shot to death inside crashed car in Orange County neighborhood | Should I wash my car with Dawn dish soap? | Become a News 6 Insider]
OUC officials told News 6 the line was damaged on commercial private property, though there was no impact on OUC water and no water main break.
According to OUC, crews were eventually able to secure the line valve.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: