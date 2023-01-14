2 arrested in deadly shooting at Orange County apartment complex, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men arrested by Orange County deputies in the days leading up to the weekend are accused of first-degree murder in a shooting death earlier this month at an apartment complex, according to a sheriff’s office statement Saturday.

Jacquarius Amir Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Tahjaii Elliott, 19, were booked at the Orange County jail Friday and Thursday, respectively.

Deputies late Jan. 7 located 36-year-old Carlos Moreno-Anarivia while responding to a shooting call at the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle. Moreno-Anarivia had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Both Legrand and Elliot face a first-degree murder charge in Moreno-Anarivia’s death, deputies said. Additionally, Legrand faces charges of robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, with Elliot facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted delinquent, conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm and mask and robbery with a firearm while wearing a mask, records show.

No further information or narrative has been shared with News 6 at the time of this report.

