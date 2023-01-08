69º

Man shot, found dead in Orange County, deputies say

Deputies respond to 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Orange County Sheriff’s Office (File)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot late Saturday at an apartment complex in Orange County, deputies said.

Deputies responded at 11:11 p.m. to the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle, according to a news release.

First responders located a man in his 30s who had been shot, deputies said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.

No further details about the shooting or the sheriff’s office’s investigation — still in its early stages — were available at the time of this writing, deputies said.

