64º

Local News

Man accused of murder in Maryland, on the run since 2021, caught in Orange County, deputies say

Dorian James, 44, caught trafficking fentanyl in Orlando, sheriff’s office says

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Maryland, Crime
Dorian James, 44, has been on the run from Maryland law enforcement officials since 2021, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of murder and on the run from Maryland law enforcement officials since 2021 was arrested in Orange County Thursday after deputies said he was caught dealing fentanyl.

Dorian James, 44, was wanted out of Prince George’s County, which borders the eastern portion of Washington, D.C., where he faces charges for first-degree murder.

[TRENDING: ‘There was no warning:’ Woman struck in head by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve in Lake Mary | Missing woman in Orlando last seen on Christmas Day, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Orange County deputies said James was arrested in Orlando after “he was found dealing deadly fentanyl and other illicit narcotics.”

James faces charges of being a fugitive from justice, failure to appear in court, trafficking fentanyl, possession of oxycodone, cocaine and cannabis, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email