Man accused of murder in Maryland, on the run since 2021, caught in Orange County, deputies say

Dorian James, 44, has been on the run from Maryland law enforcement officials since 2021, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of murder and on the run from Maryland law enforcement officials since 2021 was arrested in Orange County Thursday after deputies said he was caught dealing fentanyl.

Dorian James, 44, was wanted out of Prince George’s County, which borders the eastern portion of Washington, D.C., where he faces charges for first-degree murder.

Orange County deputies said James was arrested in Orlando after “he was found dealing deadly fentanyl and other illicit narcotics.”

James faces charges of being a fugitive from justice, failure to appear in court, trafficking fentanyl, possession of oxycodone, cocaine and cannabis, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

