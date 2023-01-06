4 accused of terrorizing elderly woman with clown masks in Orange County home burglary

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Four people have been arrested after deputies said they “terrorized an elderly woman” in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the four startled the woman from her sleep on Dec. 1 as they broke into her home while wearing clown masks.

Detectives said one of the four was armed with a sledgehammer and took the woman’s cell phone to keep her from calling 911.

In an arrest report, investigators said another of the suspects approached the victim, who was praying for help during the home invasion. The suspect began patting the woman on the back, telling her that “everything is going to be OK,” the report states.

Afterward, they tried to break open a safe in the woman’s closet using the hammer, though with little success, deputies said. The arrest report shows the group instead took the safe — filled with approximately $40,000 worth of family heirlooms and jewelry — and fled the home.

The four suspects were later identified as Melissa Martinez, 23; Shakira Colon, 26; Jaydie Mayoral, 24; and Nelson Medina, 42, deputies said.

Friday, the sheriff’s office stated on social media that Martinez had been a caregiver to the woman’s husband, who recently died in November. Deputies added that Martinez and Medina pawned off items they stole from the woman within less than a day.

After learning that Martinez was a caretaker, neighbors who live near the victim said they want stronger background checks for those who care for others.

“For it to be a caretaker, that is supposed to be somebody to take care of others,” said resident Edwin Ortiz. “Where is this world heading to?”

Ortiz said that his neighborhood has since banded together to further protect themselves.

“From there on, we as neighbors exchanged numbers, and we’re keeping a neighborhood watch,” Ortiz said.

Arrest documents note that the pawn shop sales, neighborhood security cameras and Martinez’s phone helped deputies to pin the suspects.

All four were arrested and face charges of home invasion robbery and grand theft. Martinez and Medina face additional charges of dealing in stolen property and false verification of ownership.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Martinez, Mayoral and Colon were arrested in Polk County and are set to be extradited to face their charges.

