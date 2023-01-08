Man dead, woman critically injured after shooting incident in Port Orange, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized with critical injuries Saturday night in Port Orange after being shot by a man who was then fatally shot by his roommate, according to police.

Officers responded at 8:27 p.m. to an address on Downing Drive, described by police as home to a couple — the woman and man shot, ages 43 and 73, respectively — that lived with a 60-year-old man. The 73-year-old man shot the woman during a domestic disturbance and was then shot by the 60-year-old man in self defense, police said.

[TRENDING: SpaceX plans nighttime OneWeb launch of 40 satellites from Cape Canaveral | 2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Officers, along with first responders from Port Orange Fire & Rescue and Volusia County EVAC, performed life-saving measures on the woman and man shot, facilitating their transport to a hospital in Daytona Beach where the man later died from his injuries, police said. The woman was in the intensive care unit at last check, according to a news release.

Port Orange police are withholding the names of the people involved in the shooting at the time of this report, pending next of kin notification.

The department urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Lance Morris at (386) 506-5813.

No further details were shared. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: