2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday.

According to a tweet from Daytona Beach police, there are two victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

DBPD working a shooting in the area of Hudson Street. 2 victims with non-life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area while our units continue to investigate. — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) January 7, 2023

Police ask residents to avoid the area while their units continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

