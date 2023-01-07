69º

2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

Shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday.

According to a tweet from Daytona Beach police, there are two victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask residents to avoid the area while their units continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

