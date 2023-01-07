Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces murder charges

After her arrest in Georgia and subsequent extradition to Lake County, the person of interest in the slaying of a Mount Dora couple last weekend now faces first-degree murder charges.

50-year-old Vickie Lynn Williams, of Savannah, Georgia, appeared in court via Zoom for her first appearance Saturday morning. Originally facing a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, Williams was informed by a judge that she now faces two additional charges of murder in the first degree. Williams was appointed a public defender, granted no bond amount and is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 30.

Williams was identified Wednesday as a person of interest in the deaths of Darryl and Sharon Getman, a retired couple in their 80s whose children said were Mount Dora residents for 20 years — loved by their community — before they were found dead Dec. 31, 2022, in an apartment at the Waterman Village senior living complex.

“We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents. If there are words to describe what has happened and it’s impact to our family and the community, we have not found them. Statement from Anthony and Brittany Getman (excerpt)

Mount Dora police began investigating the Getmans’ deaths as a double-homicide from the onset, according to Interim Chief Mike Gibson.

“The circumstances surrounding their death is suspicious in nature,” Gibson said last week. “So let me be clear, this is a homicide investigation.”

The Mount Dora Police Department in later statements described Williams’ movements around the time investigators believe the deaths occurred.

The afternoon of Dec. 30, Williams was escorted away from Waterman Village by security, yet was seen going back that night, according to the department. The Getmans’ vehicle was seen departing the complex early the next day and Williams was later caught driving it, police said.

Williams was arrested Tuesday in Chatham County, Georgia, and was extradited to Florida on Friday, records show.

No information has been released regarding Williams’ potential role in the Getmans’ deaths at the time of this report.

