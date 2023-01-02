Mount Dora officials to provide update on husband, wife killed in senior living community

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – City officials are set to hold a news briefing Tuesday on the ongoing homicide investigation of a husband and wife whom police said were found dead at a Mount Dora senior living community over the weekend.

Officials said they will provide new information on the investigation at 3 p.m. at Mount Dora City Hall.

A news release shows Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson, Lee Massie from Florida Department of Law Enforcement, State Attorney Bill Gladson, Mayor Crissy Stile and City Manager Patrick Comiskey will also be in attendance.

According to a spokesperson, the family of the victims killed will not be in attendance and “has elected to not be a part of any media related attention.”

This comes after Gibson announced a $10,000 reward for information on the deaths of the 83-year-old man and 80-year-old woman, whose names have not yet been released, at a news conference on Monday. Gibson also added the names of the victims would be released after meeting with the children of the couple on Monday afternoon.

The Mount Dora Police Department previously said officers responded to Waterman Village around 4 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a report of potential suspicious activity. The department did not give information on how the man and woman were killed, but Gibson said it is “purely a homicide investigation,” adding they were residents of the community.

Mayor Crissy Stile reiterated to residents there is “no need to feel unsafe in our city.”

“There is no need to feel like you should have to watch your back. You’re as safe as you were two, three days ago, two weeks ago,” she said. “This is, as we met with the folks at Waterman Village this morning, this is something that doesn’t normally happen in our city so we are still safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 352-735-7130 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS to remain anonymous.

