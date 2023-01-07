69º

Space News

SpaceX plans nighttime OneWeb launch of 40 satellites from Cape Canaveral

ClickOrlando.com will stream the launch live

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: SpaceX, Space, Space News, Brevard County

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The rocket will carry 40 satellites for the OneWeb 16 mission and is scheduled for liftoff at 11:55 p.m. with a backup opportunity on Monday, Jan. 9 at 11:50 p.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This mission will mark OneWeb’s second time launching from Florida with SpaceX and it’s 16th launch to date.

OneWeb said in a news release that its “connectivity solutions are already active in Alaska, Canada, the UK, Greenland and wider Arctic area, providing internet connectivity to unserved and underserved rural and remote communities and businesses.”

News 6 will stream the launch live on the web when it happens.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email