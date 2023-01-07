SpaceX plans nighttime OneWeb launch of 40 satellites from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The rocket will carry 40 satellites for the OneWeb 16 mission and is scheduled for liftoff at 11:55 p.m. with a backup opportunity on Monday, Jan. 9 at 11:50 p.m.

This mission will mark OneWeb’s second time launching from Florida with SpaceX and it’s 16th launch to date.

All systems and weather are looking good this weekend for our second launch for @OneWeb https://t.co/RaTwwsMW5i — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 6, 2023

OneWeb said in a news release that its “connectivity solutions are already active in Alaska, Canada, the UK, Greenland and wider Arctic area, providing internet connectivity to unserved and underserved rural and remote communities and businesses.”

