SpaceX plans early morning Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing for the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket early Wednesday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The company announced that the launch is planned for 4:40 a.m. from the station’s Space Launch Complex 40.

The 45th Space Wing put out a launch forecast, which says that there is less than 10% chance that weather will prevent the rocket launch. In the event of a scrub, a backup opportunity will also be available for Thursday at 4:14 a.m., SpaceX said.

Targeting Wednesday, December 28 for Falcon 9’s launch of 54 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from SLC-40 in Florida; teams are keeping an eye on weather conditions for booster recovery → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 28, 2022

The rocket is expected to send a batch of 54 Starlink satellites into orbit for SpaceX’s internet service.

“This launch marks the first of Starlink’s upgraded network,” SpaceX wrote. “Under our new license, we are now able to deploy satellites to new orbits that will add even more capacity to the network. Ultimately, this enables us to add more customers and provide faster service — particularly in areas that are currently over-subscribed.”

