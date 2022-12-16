SpaceX to send next batch of Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Another batch of Starlink satellites are set to launch on Friday atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

The launch is scheduled for 4:39 p.m. from Launch Complex 39A.

This launch, hopefully, will follow minutes after SpaceX sends the first two O3b mPOWER broadband internet satellites into medium-Earth orbit for SES of Luxembourg at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

It would not be the first time that SpaceX has indicated plans for two launches on the same day, but never so close together.

