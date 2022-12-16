SpaceX to launch internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

(John Raoux, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing to launch on Friday the first two O3b mPOWER broadband internet satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch is set for 4:21 p.m. at Space Launch Complex 40.

SpaceX is sending the two satellites into medium-Earth orbit for SES of Luxembourg.

This launch is the first of two for SpaceX, as the company plans another Falcon 9 launch from Kennedy Space Center.

The second launch, set for 4:39 p.m., is part of a Starlink mission from Launch Complex 39A.

It would not be the first time that SpaceX has indicated plans for two launches on the same day, but never so close together.

