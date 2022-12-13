Florida’s Space Coast preps for 2 SpaceX launches minutes apart

SpaceX launches more Starlink internet satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – A SpaceX launch is possible on Friday from the Space Coast — maybe two.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has two SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches on the books for Friday, as does the 45th Space Wing, which released forecasts for both launches.

The launches, however, are listed as being minutes apart.

The first launch, set for 4:21 p.m. on Friday, will carry the first two O3b mPOWER broadband internet satellites into medium-Earth orbit for SES of Luxembourg. That launch will take place at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The second launch, set for 4:39 p.m., is a Starlink mission launching from Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A.

It would not be the first time that SpaceX has indicated plans for two launches on the same day, but never so close together.

The 45th Space Wing says weather will be excellent for whichever rocket launches Friday, with a 90% chance of good weather.

Whichever launch happens, whenever it happens, News 6 will stream the launch live.

