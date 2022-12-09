WATCH LIVE at 2:38 a.m.: SpaceX plans early morning launch for commercial moon mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is now looking at early Sunday morning for a rescheduled launch of a commercial lunar mission from a Japanese space company.

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:38 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This is an instantaneous launch window.

The launch aims to take iSpace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1 to a lunar transfer orbit. iSpace is a company that looks to make space infrastructure more “sustainable and efficient.” If successful, it would be the first commercial lunar landing.

The launch was originally slated for Nov. 30 but that launch was scrubbed.

If the rocket does not take off Sunday morning, there is a backup window on Monday at 2:31 a.m.

If the launch happens, News 6 will stream it in the media player on the top of this story.

