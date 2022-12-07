SpaceX targeting Thursday evening rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX is planning to launch a rocket Thursday evening from Kennedy Space Center with a landing that could lead to sonic booms.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch from Launch Pad 39A at 5:27 p.m. Thursday. The rocket is carrying a batch of 40 satellites into orbit for OneWeb, which is deploying a constellation of satellites for low-latency broadband communications. This will be the first OneWeb launch for SpaceX.

The Falcon 9′s first-stage booster will return to Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which means people in the area may hear sonic booms from the landing.

Weather is looking good for the launch. Forecasters with the 45th Space Wing are predicting only a 10% chance of weather delaying the launch.

This is the first of two SpaceX launches planned in the next few days. SpaceX will also attempt to launch a Japanese lunar spacecraft Sunday at 2:38 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Whenever those launches happen, News 6 will stream them live.

