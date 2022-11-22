SpaceX sets resupply launch from Kennedy Space Center

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SpaceX launches more Starlink internet satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX is targeting Tuesday afternoon for the launch of its Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center.

The resupply mission is scheduled for 3:54 p.m., with a backup launch opportunity at 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

If the launch happens Tuesday, the Dragon spacecraft will dock at the International Space Station at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The launch has a 10% favorable weather forecast.

News 6 will stream the launch at the top of this story when it happens.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: