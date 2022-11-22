69º

WEATHER ALERT

Space News

SpaceX sets resupply launch from Kennedy Space Center

Dragon spacecraft to head to space station

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: SpaceX, Space, Space News, Kennedy Space Center
SpaceX launches more Starlink internet satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX is targeting Tuesday afternoon for the launch of its Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center.

The resupply mission is scheduled for 3:54 p.m., with a backup launch opportunity at 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

If the launch happens Tuesday, the Dragon spacecraft will dock at the International Space Station at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The launch has a 10% favorable weather forecast.

News 6 will stream the launch at the top of this story when it happens.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email