SpaceX to launch more Intelsat satellites from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX will attempt to launch two more Intelsat communications satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket Saturday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Intelsat G-31/G-32 mission is set to take off from Space Launch Complex 40 during a two-hour launch window that opens at 11:06 a.m., according to SpaceX.

Weather conditions at the Cape are forecast to be 90% favorable for launch, according to the 45th Weather Squadron. A backup launch opportunity will come Sunday with the same window in the event of a scrub or delay Saturday.

The Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 communications satellites will join their beeping brethren in geosynchronous orbit, following a previous SpaceX launch that carried the Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 units away from terra in October after a helium leak was fixed.

According to Intelsat, these two latest units will be the third and fourth in a total of seven new Galaxy satellites to launch in the next six months.

