SpaceX plans launch from Florida coast

Falcon 9 rocket to launch communications satellite

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket following multiple weather delays

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday evening.

The launch is targeted for 9:57 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40.

SpaceX is launching a communications satellite, part of the Eutelsat 10B mission.

Weather conditions for Monday give the launch a 30% “go.”

