Early Wednesday SpaceX launch could mean sonic booms for Space Coast

The Hakuto-R lunar lander by ispace is one of the payloads on board Wednesday's Falcon 9 rocket launch.

ORLANDO, Fla. – SpaceX is planning a very early morning rocket launch Wednesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at 3:39 a.m. Wednesday.

The rocket is carrying a privately-led Japanese mission to land on the Moon, called Hakuto-R Mission 1. The mission is funded by iSpace, a company that looks to make space infrastructure more “sustainable and efficient.” If successful it would be the first commercial lunar landing.

Targeting Wednesday, November 30 at 3:39 a.m. ET for Falcon 9’s launch of ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1 – the first privately-led Japanese mission to land on the lunar surface → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/lETh1mvNfo — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 28, 2022

Also on board will be NASA’s Lunar Flashlight, a small satellite that will use lasers to map ice near the Moon’s south pole. Both missions are focusing on lunar ice and water as an important part of establishing a human presence on the Moon.

After the rocket launches, the first stage of the vehicle will land at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, so people in the area should anticipate sonic booms.

The first stage had previously launched in four other missions to space.

Forecasters with the 45th Space Wing said the weather will be nearly perfect for launch, with less than a 10% chance of cumulus clouds violating weather constraints.

A backup day for the launch is set for Thursday, Dec. 1 at 3:37 a.m.

When the launch happens, News 6 will stream it live.

