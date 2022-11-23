SpaceX to launch resupply mission to International Space Station from Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon capsule, with a multinational crew of four astronauts, lifts off from Launch Complex 39-A Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., beginning a five-month mission to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX on Saturday will try again to launch a Commercial Resupply Service mission to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center.

The “resupply” aspect of the CRS-26 mission is possible with a Cargo Dragon capsule, set to ride a Falcon 9 rocket to low-Earth orbit at 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, according to SpaceX. A backup launch opportunity will come at 1:58 p.m. Sunday in the event of a delay.

[TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to Central Florida | Labor shortages force 2 Orlando restaurants to close up shop | Become a News 6 Insider]

SpaceX scrubbed a previous CRS-26 launch attempt on Tuesday due to some unfavorable weather over at Launch Complex 39-A. According to the 45th Weather Squadron, weather conditions at launch time Saturday are considered 80% favorable to let the mission proceed.

If all goes well, the Dragon capsule will dock to the ISS autonomously at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Described on NASA’s blog, CRS-26 will bring “important research, crew supplies and hardware” to the ISS crew, as well as a second pair of new solar arrays for the ISS. The first pair of ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays, AKA iROSAs, was installed in June 2021.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the launch live at the top of this story when coverage begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: