Daughter of late Artemis I engineer watches launch in his memory

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Chloe Stack, a college student in Georgia, has ties to the space coast: her father, Peter Stack, was a senior engineer at a Company called Sev1Tech, a contractor for NASA.

Peter Stack was a part of the Artemis I project and worked on the rocket before he died in April. His company flew in Chloe and her other siblings to see the results of Peter’s work since he couldn’t.

The highly anticipated first launch did not go as planned.

“It got scrubbed, which was pretty disappointing, but you know, we were still [kind of] happy to be there,” Chloe Stack said.

The second attempt to launch Artemis I was also cancelled.

“It’s hard to get the same thing bigger than the Statue of Liberty beyond earth’s atmosphere and... I knew they had been working hard, but I knew there were just some complications, and they weren’t [going to] send it up unless it was perfect,” she told News 6.

Chloe Stack hoped the rocket would lift off on the third attempt.

She couldn’t see it in-person, but she made sure she did not miss the stream.

“I have class in the morning, so I was like, ‘OK, well I’m not [going to] sit up and wait,’ but I did set an alarm for like right before 1:00,” Chloe said. “Even though I wasn’t there in person, I still got chills watching it.”

It was an emotional sight for her — one that was well worth the wait.

“My dad would have absolutely loved to have watched that go up,” Chloe Stack said.

She said she is proud to be the daughter of a man who helped make history.

“...My dad was one of the many people who helped to get that thing into the sky,” she told News 6.

Chloe will continue her father’s legacy by working at the SEV1Tech full-time after she graduates in May.

