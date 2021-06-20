WATCH LIVE: NASA astronauts install space station’s new solar arrays

Two NASA astronauts are conducting a spacewalk Sunday morning to install two solar arrays that will boost the International Space Station’s power.

The astronauts, European Space Agency’s Thomas Pesquet and NASA’s Shane Kimbrough, started their estimated 6.5-hour spacewalk at 7:42 a.m., according to the agency.

🌞 Rise and spacewalk! At 7:42am ET (10:42 UT) @Astro_Kimbrough and @Thom_Astro set their spacesuits to battery power, marking the start of today’s ~6.5 hour spacewalk to install and deploy new @Space_Station solar arrays. pic.twitter.com/gLWbVPWB01 — NASA (@NASA) June 20, 2021

The installation process began Wednesday but had several delays as the pair tried to install the first of two new ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays, or iROSAs, that arrived via SpaceX cargo delivery.

The astronauts were able to soft capture the iROSA but ended their spacewalk without rolling out the solar blanket. The array was bolted down and secured until another attempt can be made.

“The two installed the solar array into its mounting bracket during a June 16 spacewalk, but an interference associated with the array’s hinge created an alignment issue and prevented a full roll-out,” the space agency said of Sunday’s spacewalk.

Here we go again for episode ✌️ of the new solar array installation spacewalks. Today we finish installing the first and roll straight into preparing the second! It is a huge team effort each time and couldn't be happier to return with @astro_kimbrough https://t.co/cXBB3MSugD pic.twitter.com/OWNrJQeguy — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 20, 2021

The new solar arrays are essentially large blankets with more than 9,000 solar cells on each one attached to carbon composite boom arms. The massive arrays are rolled up to launch in the Dragon cargo spacecraft and then, through two spacewalks, will be installed outside the ISS.

Currently, the ISS has eight solar arrays generating about 160 kilowatts of power total. It’s been more than 20 years since the first solar arrays were installed on the ISS and even with upgrades, solar cells degrade over time. The new solar arrays are much smaller --but more powerful with new technology-- and will eventually provide 120 kilowatts, or 120,000 watts, of power during the daylight hours.