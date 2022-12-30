SpaceX kicking off 2023 with Falcon 9 Transporter 6 launch on Florida’s Space Coast

SpaceX launches next batch of Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is starting the new year off with a launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Monday.

The space agency is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral with a launch time of 9:56 a.m. Monday.

The rocket will be carrying a number of small microsatellites and nanosatellites for government and commercial groups in what is called a sun-synchronous orbit, meaning the satellites will orbit the Earth in a position that is always the same relative to the sun.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex says the Falcon 9′s first-stage booster will also return to Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which means sonic booms are possible.

Forecasters with the 45th Space Wing says weather is 90% “go” for launch.

