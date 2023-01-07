Teen hospitalized in shooting outside Wekiva High School gym after basketball game

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Wekiva High School on Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office announced that deputies responded to the school for the shooting at 9:08 p.m.

Deputies said that they found a teen at the scene who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, though deputies were unable to find any shooter, a release from the sheriff’s office shows.

At 10:56 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced that the campus was cleared and safe. According to a statement sent Saturday from Orange County Public Schools, additional law enforcement will be at Wekiva and Edgewater high schools on Monday, as well as counselors to hear from anyone “needing to speak with someone about the incident.”

Also Saturday, a Connect Orange message went out to parents of students at Wekiva and Edgewater high schools, recorded by their respective principals.

In the messages, Wekiva High School Principal Dr. Tamara Baker-Drayton and Edgewater High School Principal Heather Kreider said “an incident involving gunfire in the parking lot near the gymnasium” after a basketball game at Wekiva prompted a lockdown at both schools.

At the time of this report, investigators have not linked the basketball game to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

UPDATE: The campus has been cleared and is safe. This was not an active shooter incident. Deputies are actively looking for the shooter or shooters.



No further information has been provided at this time. Check back for updates.

